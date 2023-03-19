Police: 1 in serious condition after northeast Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Morsetown Court South in the Walnut Creek neighborhood of Columbus at 5:37 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a reported shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Morsetown Court South in the Walnut Creek neighborhood of Columbus at 5:37 p.m. for a reported shooting.

A person at the scene was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what police describe as "serious condition."

Police confirmed that one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for any updates.