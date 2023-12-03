Person seriously injured after vehicle crashes into tree in west Columbus

The crash happened on Westwood Drive, just east of Eldon Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a tree in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday evening.

The crash happened on Westwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the unidentified driver was traveling west on Westwood Drive in a white Jeep Compass and went off the road and struck a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle, also unidentified, sustained serious injuries in the crash but is expected to survive. The driver was unharmed.

Police told 10TV that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.