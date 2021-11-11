Person of interest in custody as search for missing 7-year-old Hardin County girl continues

Police are searching for Trinity Hurt, who was last seen in her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

KENTON, Ohio — A person of interest is in custody as authorities continue to search for a 7-year-old Hardin County girl they believe is in danger.



Local, state and federal agencies are searching for Trinity Hurt, who was last seen in her home on the 600 block of South Leighton Street on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

Hurt is 4-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing pink or purple pajamas.

A spokesperson for the city of Kenton told 10TV the person in custody is a person of interest and no charges have been filed.