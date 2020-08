Police are investigating a double shooting on Channingway Boulevard that happened early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and a second is hurt after a shooting in east Columbus, according to police.

Authorities said gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank at 6100 Channingway Boulevard near Brice Road.

20-year-old Demonte Rayford was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 2:05 a.m.

Officers told 10TV, the survivor was treated and released from the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

