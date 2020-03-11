Person found dead on East Broad Street near Licking County

Police said the person was found in Franklin County along East Broad Street between Hallowell Drive and Cedar Cliff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was found dead Tuesday morning on East Broad Street in Franklin County near the border with Licking County, according to Columbus police.

The police department was notified about the body by the Columbus Division of Fire.

Police said the person was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. along East Broad Street between Hallowell Drive and Cedar Cliff.

Dispatchers said the cause of death is undetermined but said a vehicle may have hit the person.

The person has not been identified.

The road is closed in the area as detectives investigate.