The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where they later died at 7:03 a.m.