A person was hit early Wednesday morning by a car traveling down East Dublin Granville Road.

The crash happened on East Dublin Granville Road near Karl Road just after 3:30 a.m. The westbound lanes of East Dublin Granville Road were shut down but has reopened just before 6 a.m.

The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, according to Columbus police.