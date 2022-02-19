x
Perry County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 34-year-old woman

The sheriff's office said on Friday that deputies are looking for 34-year-old Abby Butcher.
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Abby Butcher

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

In a Facebook post Friday, the sheriff's office said that Abbey Butcher was last seen on Logan Street at Old Junction in Junction City. 

She was last seen wearing a white Ohio State t-shirt, black sweatpants and brown house slippers.

Butcher is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

If anyone has any information on Butcher’s location, they are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 740-342-4123, ext. 1.

