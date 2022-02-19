Perry County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 34-year-old woman

The sheriff's office said on Friday that deputies are looking for 34-year-old Abby Butcher.

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

In a Facebook post Friday, the sheriff's office said that Abbey Butcher was last seen on Logan Street at Old Junction in Junction City.

She was last seen wearing a white Ohio State t-shirt, black sweatpants and brown house slippers.

Butcher is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.