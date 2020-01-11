People gather to watch Ohio State game, celebrate Halloween despite COVID-19 concerns

Not everyone changed their plans because of the number of cases. But many people in the Short North who spoke with 10TV said they debated even going out.

Two big events happened Saturday prompting people to gather at bars and restaurants.

The Ohio State went on the road to play Penn State and it was Halloween.

The number of COVID-19 cases are rising, with the Ohio Department of Health reporting 2,747 newly confirmed cases on Saturday.

“With cases increasing, especially with the peak coming up, we were like 'Do we go out, do we not?'” Natalie Fioritto said.

The bars and restaurants are continuing to follow their safety protocols, which includes limiting capacity.

“We didn’t know if we’d be able to even get into places.” Madeline Hitchcock said.

For those who were able to get in, they told 10TV they felt comfortable and confident in the plans that are in place.

“We went to our seat and then we sat down and we weren’t around other people, so it’s kind of like we were in our own space," Hitchcock said.

Customers reported many were wearing masks, unless they were sitting down, eating or drinking.

“It is concerning knowing these events are going to lead to more cases,” said Dr. Leila Javidi, a family physician at Central Ohio Primary Care.

She said right now, however, family and friend time is important with how tough this year has been.

“I kind of want to maintain a little bit of moderacy (sic) here, and remind everybody that yes, it’s concerning, but also we can do these things. We can get out if we are safe about it, wearing our masks, washing our hands and trying to socially distance as much as possible,” Javidi said.

She said it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially if someone has any doubt about being healthy.