People excited for a sense of normalcy with curfew now lifted

10TV asked people on Ohio State's campus what they missed most while the curfew was in effect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The question we’ve been asking lately is “What did you miss the most while under the curfew?” We’ve asked lawmakers and restaurant owners but we wanted to hear from you.

We found the answers we were looking for on the campus of Ohio State.

One man said, “The option to go out, you don’t have to rush and go home, you can actually enjoy going out.”

But one Ohio state student told 10TV she missed the simple things in life.

“I missed going to McDonalds at like, 5 a.m.,” she said.

Governor Mike DeWine officially lifted the curfew on Thursday. Restaurants are no longer burdened with a 10 or 11 p.m. closing time.

Another Ohio State student said he’s finally able to create memories.

“I’m a freshman. It feels a little good that I finally get to have like the sense of the normal college life," he said. But he still see’s why the curfew was important.

“Honestly, I feel like the more important scenario would be seeing the COVID numbers go down, so I agree with the fact that we should continue having a curfew.”

We spoke with several people total, and all them say the thing they missed the most was each other; being able to be together.