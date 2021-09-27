Pentatonix to perform at Nationwide Arena this December

The group announced its holiday album for the 2021 season along with tour dates on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Acapella group Pentatonix are set to perform at Nationwide Arena this December as part of 'The Evergreen Christmas Tour.'

The tour kicks off in Baltimore on Nov. 27, with a stop in Columbus on Dec. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 and can be purchased here.

The group announced its holiday album for the 2021 season along with tour dates on Monday. Evergreen will debut Oct. 29, though fans can pre-order the album now by clicking here. This announcement marks the group’s 6th holiday-themed album.