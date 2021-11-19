Pelotonia raises nearly $20 million for cancer research in 2021

The money will go toward research at The Ohio State University’s Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pelotonia managed to raise nearly $20 million for cancer research in 2021; almost double the amount raised the previous year, the non-profit announced Friday.

The more than $19,313,500 was raised through events like Ride Weekend, which featured nearly 6,000 riders, and with the help of more than 10,500 participants in the One Goal fundraiser.

The money will go toward research at The Ohio State University’s Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

According to Pelotonia, the funds will help support research evaluating COVID-19’s impact on the immune system in cancer patients. Money will also go toward research fellowships and the Idea Grants Program, which funded eight new research projects this year.

“Pelotonia Idea Grants are often the initial fuel and funding to allow our scientists to investigate compelling new research concepts,” said Raphael Pollock, director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. “It is so gratifying to see the lasting impact of this initial funding spreading through our research labs.”

