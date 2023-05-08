Pelotonia launches new Gravel Day ride event in southeast Ohio

Gravel Day introduced a more adventurous style of cycling to Pelotonia's portfolio of events as riders soared through miles of unpaved roads in Nelsonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Pelotonia held its first-ever Gravel Day ride event Saturday morning in southeast Ohio in their continued effort to raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Gravel Day introduced a more adventurous style of cycling to Pelotonia's portfolio of events as riders soared through miles of unpaved roads in Nelsonville.

“We are awed by the determination and impact the Pelotonia community continues to make, especially in our 15th year. Gravel Day is an exciting way to extend the Pelotonia experience to new participants and engage the existing community in a new event,” said Joe Apgar, president of Pelotonia. “The community’s fundraising efforts have been incredibly transformational for the future of cancer research, screening and early diagnosis, and Gravel Day is one more way to drive progress toward our One Goal.”

Riders took on looped routes from a start and finish line at Snow Fork Event Center, showcasing Ohio’s picturesque southeastern landscape. The 20+, 30+ and 50+ mile routes featured optional extensions along a portion of the Baileys Trail System, part of the Appalachian foothills.

"I’ve been gravel riding for 11 years, and helping to design this year’s course with Pelotonia has been an incredible opportunity to bring together a world-class fundraising experience with a new, exhilarating style of riding,” said Eric Tippett, a 15-year Pelotonia participant and Gravel Day rider. “The courses are challenging – and fun – in all the best ways while showcasing Ohio’s ridgetops and vistas in ways Pelotonia riders have never seen before. I’m beyond thrilled to help grow Pelotonia’s community and impact with Gravel Day.”

Now in its 15th year, the Pelotonia community has raised more than $275 million for cancer research. Every dollar raised by participants supports ground-breaking cancer research at the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital, including The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology.