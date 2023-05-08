Pelotonia kicks off 15th Ride Weekend in downtown Columbus

Pelotonia is a two-day bike ride that raises funds for cancer research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, Pelotonia celebrated 15 years of funding life-saving cancer research during Ride Weekend.

The two-day bike ride raises funds for cancer research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James.

With routes ranging from 24 miles to 184 miles, cyclists collected donations before Ride Weekend. Routes started in Central Ohio, passing through downtown, Pickerington and New Albany, and toured the countryside all the way to Gambier.

"We are riding for my husband Chip, who was diagnosed with melanoma cancer in December," said Sarah Moore, a cyclist who rode with her son, Quinn.

She joined about 6,500 cyclists who made the commitment to bike across the region.

"I think every family knows someone, either in their family, or a friend who has been touched by cancer," said cyclist Paul Gilbert. "I'm riding for my grandfather and my cousin. My grandfather passed away from leukemia, and my cousin was recently diagnosed with HPV throat cancer."

New this year, all Saturday routes took riders through Pickerington for the first time since 2019. The 100-mile route had multiple opportunities for riders to choose more or less hilly spans and reunite to finish as a team. And the popular Sunday loop will feature a completely redesigned route.