COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Hilltop area Friday evening.

According to Columbus police, they were called to Josephine Avenue near Sullivant Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.