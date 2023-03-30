Pedestrian struck, killed in south Columbus

His name is being withheld until the Franklin County Coroner’s Office can identify him and next of kin is notified.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian was fatally struck in south Columbus Wednesday night, according to the city’s Division of Police.

Just after 8:40 p.m., a 1988 Chevrolet Silverado was heading northbound on South High Street when a man attempted to cross the street directly in the path of the vehicle.

Police say the man was struck and knocked to the pavement. Several other vehicles that were heading south on the road also hit the pedestrian while he was on the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until the Franklin County Coroner’s Office can identify him and next of kin is notified.