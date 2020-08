The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Ohio Statehouse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North High Street and East Broad Street near the Ohio Statehouse.

One person was hit by a vehicle and was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene, according to police.