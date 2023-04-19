Construction worker in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A construction worker is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday morning, police said.
The crash happened in the area of Brice Road and Scarborough Boulevard near Reynoldsburg just before 11:15 a.m.
Police said as a black Toyota Sienna was heading north on Brice Road, it attempted to turn west on Scarborough Boulevard. It was struck by a purple Mazda 6 traveling south on Brice Road.
The crash resulted in the Sienna hitting a construction worker.
The construction worker was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said the victim is not expected to survive his injuries.
