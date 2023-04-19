x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Construction worker in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

The crash happened in the area of Brice Road and Scarborough Boulevard near Reynoldsburg just before 11:15 a.m.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A construction worker is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday morning, police said. 

The crash happened in the area of Brice Road and Scarborough Boulevard near Reynoldsburg just before 11:15 a.m.

Police said as a black Toyota Sienna was heading north on Brice Road, it attempted to turn west on Scarborough Boulevard. It was struck by a purple Mazda 6 traveling south on Brice Road. 

The crash resulted in the Sienna hitting a construction worker. 

The construction worker was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said the victim is not expected to survive his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out