Construction worker in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A construction worker is in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Brice Road and Scarborough Boulevard near Reynoldsburg just before 11:15 a.m.

Police said as a black Toyota Sienna was heading north on Brice Road, it attempted to turn west on Scarborough Boulevard. It was struck by a purple Mazda 6 traveling south on Brice Road.

The crash resulted in the Sienna hitting a construction worker.

The construction worker was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition. Police said the victim is not expected to survive his injuries.