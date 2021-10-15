OSHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Delaware County

OSHP said the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 23 at the intersection of Olentangy Meadows Drive in Orange Township.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has died after being hit by two vehicles Thursday night.

OSHP said the incident happened around 11:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 23 at the intersection of Olentangy Meadows Drive in Orange Township.

A Toyota Highlander and a box truck were going northbound on U.S. 23. According to OSHP, 31-year-old Russell Stover was walking westbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23. when he was struck by both vehicles.

Stover was not wearing reflective clothing at the time and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.