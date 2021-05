The incident happened at the intersection of Westerville Road and Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was found dead on the road around midnight in north Columbus Wednesday, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 10TV that a person died.

Blendon Township Police is now handling the investigation.

NORTHEAST SIDE: SR-3 is CLOSED at Morse Rd. due to a police investigation. @ColumbusPolice are managing the scene. Follow OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/clTizVJETm — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) May 19, 2021