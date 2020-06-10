Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Franklin Township

The victim has not been identified.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Franklin Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says calls reporting that someone was hit by a vehicle in the area of West Broad Street and Coolidge Avenue came in around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accident Investigation Unit went to the scene.

An investigator at the scene tells 10TV that the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim did return to the scene.