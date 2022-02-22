Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Hilltop area hit-skip

The crash happened at Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue just before 4 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.

The incident along Sullivant Avenue just east of South Highland Avenue near the Sunoco Gas Station around 4 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police say the woman has crossed Sullivant Avenue in an area outside of the crosswalk and was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The vehicle stopped momentarily and then continued eastbound, according to police.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police say she remains in serious condition.