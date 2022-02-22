Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Hilltop area hit-skip

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.
The incident along Sullivant Avenue just east of South Highland Avenue near the Sunoco Gas Station around 4 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police say the woman has crossed Sullivant Avenue in an area outside of the crosswalk and was struck by an unidentified vehicle.
The vehicle stopped momentarily and then continued eastbound, according to police.
The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police say she remains in serious condition.
Any person with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.