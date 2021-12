The crash happened before 6 p.m. in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Lilley Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hurt after a hit-and-run crash in the Driving Park neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Their condition was later upgraded to stable, according to police.