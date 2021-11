A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-71 near I-670 just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 71 near Interstate 670 early Tuesday morning.

The person was hit by a vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m.

I-71 northbound was closed between 11th and 5th Avenues and has since reopened.