The victim's name has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night on the city's north side.

It happened in the 5300 block of North High Street.

A 911 call was received at 8:42 p.m.

The person was taken to Riverside Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The victim's name has not been released.