Man critical after being hit by vehicle in north Columbus

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday in north Columbus.

The man was hit just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of East North Broadway and North High Street.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as a vehicular assault. The victim and driver know one another.

Officials are currently looking for the driver. Police say the car involved in the incident is tan or gold in color.

Police did not provide information about an exact model or license plate number.