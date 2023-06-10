Pearl Alley Jam turns trash to treasure

The Pearl Alley Jam is an independent, volunteer-led event that features live music, local artists and vendors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, The University District Organization kicked off a new block party event, The Pearl Alley Jam, in the heart of the University District.

During the event, local artists Gabriella Stauffer, Jennifer Morley, Mack Mackin and Sabrina Garcia-Santos painted murals on trash dumpsters, adding to nine other artistic dumpsters found along Pearl Alley as part of the Trash to Treasure initiative.

"People may walk past this dumpster and be kind of confused, but they also may be like me and see art in the community and be like 'art is everywhere' and that's an inspirational message for anyone," said Trash to Treasure muralist Gabriella Stauffer. "There's so much art in Columbus specifically, in Ohio, and in the suburbs, and I think we need more opportunities to share that with people."

Nora Gerber, executive director of the University District Organization, said, "One thing that the university district struggles with is a lot of trash, and so when you see something beautiful and you see that we care about our alleys, it gives an incentive to put your trash in the dumpster and to also take a second and enjoy some beauty around you."