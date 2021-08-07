Pataskala YMCA summer camp vandalized, officials say

Adam Shilling, the CEO for Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, said cabins used by the camp had their locks broken off, windows were shattered and money was stolen.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A YMCA summer camp in Pataskala was hit by vandals who shattered windows and stole money last weekend, according to an official with the organization.

Adam Shilling, the CEO for Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, says thieves broke into the camp at the Licking County Heights South Elementary School Saturday evening.

“I’m upset…to use the words of the kids, they were mad. They were mad and they were sad,” said Shilling.

Shilling says cabins used by the camp had their locks broken off, windows were shattered and money was stolen along with other damage that was caused by the vandals.

Shilling estimates about $500 of equipment was stolen or destroyed. He says this will cost the YMCA thousands.

The Pataskala Division of Police worked with the school to access video to hopefully identify whoever vandalized the day camp, they were unable to see anyone in the video.

Despite the vandals trying to ruin the fun for the camp, Shilling says counselors were able to provide a good time for the kids.

“Leadership at the Y is proud to have such an amazing team of counselors that quickly developed a whole new curriculum for that and the whole week, ensuring the kids have as great of an experience as possible, despite this temporary setback,” Shilling said.

The camp is still going on, but some of the cabins that were used for the program are not in use.

So far, police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Pataskala police at 740-927-5701.