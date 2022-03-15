Pataskala police reunite lost pig with owner

Officers were called on the report of a loose "chicken" but found out it was actually a pig.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pataskala Police Department has reunited a lost pig with its owner.

According to a post from police on Facebook, officers were called to the area of Shawnee Loop on the reports of a loose "chicken" on Tuesday.

"Officer Sarver was able to locate the 'chicken' and took it into custody. We need help finding the owner of the 'chicken!'"

Along with the information, police made sure to share some photos of the pig's journey to the station.

Police updated its post hours later saying the pig, Scrappy, was reunited with her owner.