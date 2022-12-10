Pataskala man receives new kidney after taking Uber to hospital for transplant surgery

Chad Wagy was vacationing on Kelleys Island when he got the call he’d been waiting for the last year-and-a-half.

PATASKALA, Ohio — We ask ourselves from time to time: How much can one person take?

A heavy thought that some lift more than others.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Chad Wagy said.

Wagy got a tracheotomy in 2010. Over the last two years kidney disease escalated to kidney failure. The last year-and-a-half, while going through dialysis, his name was penciled onto the same list that currently features the names of more than 3,100 other men, women and children in Ohio who are waiting for an organ transplant.

“You sit back and you think I’m gonna be on dialysis for the rest of my life,” he said. “It’s just not gonna be a possibility.”

Chad and his wife, Catherine, figuring word of mouth was the best option, put up signs. They planted them in the ground in front yards and intersections and stuck them to the back glass of their cars. Their home phone number gave way to many calls from interested parties. Some people wanted to help. Others wanted to sell Wagy their kidneys.

And then, two weeks ago, while vacationing in Kelleys Island, a phone call came at 5:30 a.m.

“I didn’t answer the phone,” Wagy said. “I just thought it was some random thing [and] I’m not answering it.”

Then, the persistent caller sent a text.

“And it was Ohio State and they were like ‘We have a kidney for you’,” he said.

They packed up their dogs, their gear and their camper and took the earliest ferry off the island. Then, they made the two-and-a-half hour car ride.

“So, [Catherine’s] brother was willing to meet us at 270 and 23,” Wagy said. “He brought the camper home [and] I called an Uber to meet us at 270 and 23 and the Uber took us on to the hospital, [so] that we would get there in time.”

After a year-and-a-half of uncertainty and unknown, an Uber dropped him off at Ohio State University where, in a few hours, he picked up the gift of life.

“We both firmly believed that God would get me a kidney someday,” Wagy said.

“Don’t give up,” Wagy said. “Don’t give up.”

Maybe the question we should be asking: Why not me?

“I got a new life,” Wagy said.