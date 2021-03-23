Pataskala Girl Scouts leader accused of stealing $12,500 in cookie sales and event fees

Jill Gauthier, 49, is charged with one count of theft, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

A Pataskala Girl Scouts troop leader has been indicted by a Licking County grand jury after officials say she stole thousands of dollars.

Jill Gauthier, 49, is charged with one count of theft for allegedly stealing $12,500 from cookie sales and event fees, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Gauthier was a troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland.

Yost released the following statement: "She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar — an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows. How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?"

An investigation by Yost's office and Pataskala Police led to the discovery that for about five years, Gauthier collected money from parents generated from cookie sales and event fees and placed the funds into personal bank accounts. The money was then used for personal purchases.

Authorities say some parents became concerned over Gauthier's use of the money and contacted officials.

A spokesperson with the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland declined to comment about the case.