Pataskala business uses 'honor system' for pop-up farm stand, sees major sales increase

It’s a way of honor. For a pop-up farm stand off Patterson Road in rural Pataskala, though, it’s a way of life.

It’s where Catherine and Chad Wagy have been running Wagy Acres Farm for the last six years. They’ve been married double that.

They specialize in tomatoes. Earlier this year, they planted 150 plants worth. They deliver some to area businesses and the rest, including handmade zucchini bread and goat milk soap, is sold at their house. More specifically, their driveway.

It’s the third year they’ve done it. This year, even during a pandemic, sales are up.

“I think, you know, it’s great that we’ve had more business, but overall I think it’s important just to support small businesses,” Catherine said.

Sales are up to three times what they were in 2019. Perhaps what’s even more impressive is how they’re doing it.

“Growing up in the country, a man’s word is a man’s word,” Chad said.

Everything up for sale abides by the honor system. There’s a set price on items, and the Wagys leave it to the customer to pay the exact amount or nothing.

“It’s not necessarily about the money,” Chad said. “It’s more about helping the people that need the help.”

Some might think that’s crazy.

Catherine recently took to Facebook to showcase the good faith in the world and posting pictures of hand-written notes from customers telling her what they owe.

It’s even prompted some buyers to pay extra as a way to off others who might not have the money free food.

“I would love it if we saw more of this,” Catherine said. “I would love it.”