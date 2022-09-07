Pataskala artist uses chainsaw to create wooden sculptures

Andy Hall said it was his father, Mike, who taught him the craft when he was just 15 years old. Now, he’s turned a hobby into a business.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Andy Hall has an artistic gift that you don’t see every day.

“It’s the art,” he said. “I’ve always been an artist growing up. Painting, spray paint art [and] string art.”

But what he’s doing now is a bit more edgy.

“You can do a lot of stuff with a saw blade that I didn’t realize you could do,” he said.

Using a chainsaw, Hall has created amazingly detailed pieces of art. He calls it therapeutic.

“It also helps me decompress,” he said. “Like, if I focus on one thing and just focus on that alone…all my stress and everything else goes away.”

A chainsaw probably isn’t the number one thing on your list when you think of stress management, but it works for Hall.

“This is really where my passion’s at,” he said.

In the last five years, Hall’s Carvings has taken off doing commission pieces and custom orders from eagles to turtles, bears to cardinals, Grogu to Groot.

He said his favorite piece he’s done is a seven-and-a-half foot eagle with an American Flag that overlooks Choctaw Lake.

After carving, Hall sands, burns, uses precision tools for finer details and paints the items.