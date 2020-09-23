Pastor opens up about providing comfort, peace after Breonna Taylor announcement

Eddie Parker said he planned on speaking with his congregation tonight, at their regular bible study.

A grand jury in Kentucky announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, for shooting into neighboring apartments, in connection with the Breonna Taylor case.

The jury did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

“My heart aches, my heart aches it’s been 194 days since the death of this innocent young lady, Breonna Taylor and there’s no answer of accountability for her death, my heart aches, it’s like opening a wound and putting salt back into that wound,” Pastor Eddie Parker said.

Eddie Parker is the pastor at The Word Church of God in Christ in Columbus. He said he planned on speaking with his congregation tonight, at their regular bible study, about this since it will be on everyone’s mind.

“The emotions range from of course anger to hopelessness to sadness to heartache. My job as a pastor and preacher of the gospel is to keep everyone with hope and peace, news like this makes some say well 'what’s the use?' The other end of the spectrum, anger, frustration which turns to violence and we don’t need that in the city of Columbus,” Pastor Parker said.

He said he’s going to talk about wrongs and rights.

“We are responsible for our actions and another wrong doesn’t make another right, but I can’t smooth things over constantly, as if I don’t feel the pain of people as they are wronged, I have to let them know wrong is wrong, right is right, sin is sin no matter who it’s in,” Pastor Parker said.

He said he has words for the community, or anyone anywhere, during this difficult time as they process what was heard today.