ParkMobile, which powers Columbus parking app, reports data breach

License plate numbers, email addresses and phone numbers were accessed, ParkMobile said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ParkMobile, which powers the app ParkColumbus allowing to people to pay for parking, has reported a recent data breach.

In an update on April 15, ParkMobile said it became aware of a "cybersecurity incident" in March related to a third-party software.

License plate numbers, email addresses and phone numbers were accessed, ParkMobile said.

Encrypted passwords were accessed as well but not the keys needed to read them.

In a small percentage of cases, mailing addresses were also affected.

Vehicle nicknames were also accessed if they were entered by the user.

ParkMobile said it confirmed credit card information and data related to transaction history were not accessed.

The issue with the third-party issue has been eliminated, ParkMobile said.