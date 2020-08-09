Parents sound off on virtual learning

There’s no doubt virtual learning hasn’t been easy for many parents who aren’t used to the concept or the logistics.

Same story for the teachers at schools across central Ohio who have started remote learning since August or others just starting.

Many parents reached out to 10TV to express their frustrations that range from too many devices and virtual programs to getting their kids to focus.

We posted a poll on NextDoor and found some interesting responses.

36% of the people who responded said balancing their job and their child’s classes was the most challenging while getting kids to focus came in a close second.

There were also parents who said virtual learning was more work for them and time consuming (13%) and others who said technology and issues surrounding it were frustrating (7%).

Only 4% of the respondents said their households had either too many or not enough devices for parents and children to both work and attend online classes effectively.

One parent did offer some advice.