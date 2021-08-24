'Exactly what he needs': Parents relocate to central Ohio, discover support for son with ADHD, anxiety

According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, one in five children across the nation have learning challenges like ADHD or dyslexia.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One in five children across the nation have learning challenges like ADHD or dyslexia, according to the National Center for Learning Disabilities.

While we have yet to see the impact of the pandemic -- there are specialists who are working to help students through it.

Students like Brendan Visovatti.

"Brendan has exactly what he needs here,” said Scott Visovatti, Brendan’s dad.

The Visovatti's moved from Michigan to Powell in March of last year.

In the middle of the pandemic Scott Visovatti, a doctor, accepted a new job at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

What they would soon realize -- they would leave the good, for the great.

“He never felt normal. He never felt part of the big group,” said Scott.

Their son 12-year-old Brendan, was diagnosed in kindergarten with ADHD and anxiety.

“Wonderful that we have a diagnosis, and with that an incredible group of health care professionals, but then also we felt a bit isolated as a family,” said Scott.

Before the move, he was learning remotely, and it was a struggle.

“We felt lost,” said Scott.

The Visovattis heard about Marburn Academy, in New Albany. And decided Brendan would return to in-person learning here.

“He loves coming to school. That first day he was nervous but he got in the car at the end of the day and had some great stories,” said Moira.

Not only was Brendan now learning in-person -- at Marburn he's surrounded by others with learning challenges like him. And the class sizes are smaller -- where there's an opportunity for more support.

“We weren't used to hearing for the whole car ride home about the day,” Scott said.

“The pandemic was really really really hard on students across the board with learning differences,” said Eldrich Carr.

Eldrich Carr is the head of the school. He says the majority of children with ADHD or dyslexia go undiagnosed. And in the pandemic has impacted every child -- especially children with learning challenges.

“We know that there's going to be an impact. The degree to which that impact takes hold is something that we're still going to learn about,” said Carr.

While we wait for that information, Carr said he does know one thing. The pandemic will shed a light on the need for support for students living with these challenges so they can know failure is not the only option.

“As a parent I think everybody can understand that. That all you want is for your child to feel comfortable at school and nurtured,” said Scott.