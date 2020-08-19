Parents relieved that school sports will continue

Parents in Delaware County said they’re not worried about their kids contracting COVID-19 as they head into a school year with sports.

“I honestly just wanted them to be able to play. I want them to be able to play safely. I want them to have the experience of being on a team,” said Olentangy Berlin High School parent Tonya Apke.

Tonya has three children playing sports, two of them in high school. She said so far they have not had any close calls with COVID-19 and unless her kids show symptoms she does not plan to have them tested.

One of her sons, Cole, is going into his senior year at Olentangy Berlin and said conditioning for basketball has already begun.

“Our coaches are really strict about if we’re not weightlifting that we’re wearing a mask. If we’re walking from one exercise to the next that we’re all wearing masks,” Cole said.

He said his teammates are trying to be extra careful and take the virus seriously, so they don’t put their season in jeopardy.

“It’s a big motivation to keep healthy because they want to play so badly.”

Tonya said one of her children has had scrimmages with parents sitting inside wearing masks and social distancing.