Circleville father sentenced for 1-year-old son's overdose death

Nicholas Lee and Brianna Roush have both been sentenced to prison for the death of their 1-year-old son who overdosed on fentanyl.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville father whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison.

Nicholas Lee's sentencing on Wednesday comes more than a week after the 1-year-old's mother, Brianna Roush, received a minimum 19-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in court on Aug. 15. The parents were convicted after their son died of a fentanyl overdose in the family's apartment.

Circleville police received a call on Jan. 16 from OhioHealth Berger Emergency Department about a child who was not breathing. His 3-year-old sibling was also brought in because of sickness and vomiting.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 3-year-old recovered and was later released to family members.

Roush and Lee both admitted to using and selling narcotics, including fentanyl and crack cocaine. The parents claimed they did not know how the children got the drugs.

In March, 10 Investigates discovered the boy's parents both had substance abuse issues and several run-ins with police.

Our investigation also found a delay in a drug case against the boy's parents getting sent to the county prosecutor's office, leading to questions about if the system failed him.

Both faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and possession of fentanyl.

Roush was sentenced to 11 years for the involuntary manslaughter and eight years for attempted involuntary manslaughter. She could serve an additional five and a half years due to the Reagan Tokes Act.