Parents coming up with unique ways to hand out candy ahead of trick-or-treating

While some parents prepare for taking their kids trick-or-treating, some are staying home and finding other ways to celebrate.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Parents are getting creative for treat-or-treat during the pandemic with new ways of handing out candy and keeping their families safe.

Worthington parent Lauren Dyas has two children who she will be taking around their neighborhood wearing costumes and masks.

“We probably won’t go up to doors. We’ll just go up to where the candy is easily accessible and we don’t have to come in close contact with anyone,” Dyas said.

That’s what she and her husband will be doing together once her children go to bed. She will set out candy on a table and sit far from trick-or-treaters.

“We will have a table set out at the end of the driveway where we’ll just set out the candy on the table rather than in a bowl for kids to dig through,” Dyas said.

Other families across Columbus said they can’t take any chances with higher-risk children and family members at home.

“Out three-year-old, he has pulmonary issues. So, we just don’t know if that’s a risk that we’re willing to take. But we still want to have trick-or-treat options for kids in the neighborhood who still want to go,” Kayla Homyak said

Homyak is a mom to three kids who will stay home with family for a small Halloween party with an indoor scavenger hunt for candy.

Homyak said a friend gave her an idea for handing candy out that will keep her family safe, but allow neighborhood kids to have some fun.

“She sent me pictures of these sticks, or like skewers with candy tapes on them and you just place them all over your yard and I just thought that was genius, Homyak said.