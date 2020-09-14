Changes made to Restaurant Week Columbus due to pandemic

Local businesses are counting on Restaurant Week to help boost sales.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurants all around Central Ohio are licking their lips for an uptick in business this week. The annual Restaurant Week is underway and organizers believe it will be the much-needed boost to the local food industry.

More than 150 local eateries are taking part, including The Rail. Manager Rachel Newbury said The Rail is taking advantage of as much outdoor seating as possible but also leaning on a new Restaurant Week rule allowing take-out to be included in the price discount.

Wolf's Ridge Sous Chef Andrew Zamagias said his restaurant is also looking to the community to rally for the deals and good food.

"On this menu we get a little more upscale stuff. It comes from our main dining room," said Zamagias while explaining how the Wolf's Ridge executive chef uses help from his two sous chefs to select the right foods for the Restaurant Week discount. "So we picked our favorites off of the tap room menu and made this pretty doable either for here, which I think people will take advantage of, or for home too."

Several changes are rolling with the 2020 Restaurant Week, including:

First-ever year that'll include carryout options

Some restaurants are even doing delivery

If you dine in you'll notice a new QR code system to prevent many hands from touching the same paper menu

Organizers created an interactive map on their website to help you quickly find participating restaurants near you