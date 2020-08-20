Pandemic forces music teacher to learn a new tune

Wes Miller has been a musician and teacher for decades, but business has dried up since the coronavirus pandemic began.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wes Miller first joined the band when he was in fifth grade. The instrument that played him into the love of music was the saxophone.

By high school, he knew he wanted to make a career of it. And he has. For decades, he has both performed and taught music.

But that may be coming to an end.

“This has definitely come out of the blue for everyone,” Miller says of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the arts.

He says he’s only gotten two new students in 2020, a record low. Right now, he only is teaching about 14 people total. Normally that number would be double that.

“I think it would fit the definition of devastating,” Miller said of the impact on the music industry. “I read one figure, I think it was in the New York Times, that about 20 percent of people in this line of work, this occupation, are probably going to walk away, probably going to lose all of those. The orchestras that have shut down, it’s astounding.”

Miller says he already has talked to a lawyer about filing for bankruptcy. And he tried to apply for help through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, but he says he did not qualify.

“We’re in August now, and I finally talked to an operator that says, oh, it looks like you still make too much, so the amount of money I’m making right now, it’s kind of, a lot of people would laugh at it. It’s low. But that’s still too much.”

So Miller is totally revamping his resume and looking to change careers. That means his music will have to take a back seat. At least for now.