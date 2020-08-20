Pandemic causing surge in plastic surgery requests

Surgeons at Columbus Plastic Surgery said their business has been as busy as ever since the pandemic began.

“A lot of people have more time because they’re working from home, they’re not traveling, they’re schedules are maybe a little more flexible than they’ve been," Dr. John Wakelin said.

Dr. Wakelin said the increase in downtime and a heightened sense of awareness for appearance thanks to Zoom calls could be the reasons behind more people seeking aesthetic treatments like Botox and injectables.

“I’m getting married in less than three weeks, so I've definitely got my Botox and my hair appointments and my facials,” Lauren Moore said.

Moore has sought a variety of treatments before COVID-19 but said she feels comfortable continuing treatments thanks to her background as a Physician’s Assistant in Plastic Surgery.

The growing number of patients for face treatments isn’t something that surprises her.

“I'm not surprised at all. The big thing with doing anything aesthetic is that it may leave you with some bruising, it may leave you with some swelling and with that a lot of people don't want others to know they're having it done,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Dr. Wakelin agree wearing masks in public and reduced time in public is allowing more people to keep their work a secret until they're healed.