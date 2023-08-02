'Worst case I have ever seen': Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrests owner of rescue after 30 dead dogs found in freezers

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Ronda Murphy is charged with three counts of cruelty to companion animals.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The owner of an Ohio dog rescue was arrested after 30 dead dogs were found in freezers around their property, the Butler County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Ronda Murphy is charged with three counts of cruelty to companion animals. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Deputy Dog Wardens began an investigation and seized dead and living dogs at the animal rescue Murphy ran in Madison Township called “Helping Hands for Furry Paws.”

Sheriff Richard Jones stated, "In over forty years, this is the worst case I have ever seen. This level of neglect and cruelty will never be tolerated in this county. If you mistreat animals like this, you will go to jail.”

The dog warden found that adult dogs and puppies were being housed in various structures on two different properties owned by Murphy. When conducting searches at the locations, investigations and deputies found animals in what they said were “the most horrible conditions ever seen.”

They reportedly found dead canines in refrigerators, freezers and other locations on the properties in different states of decomposition.

The sheriff’s office said a garage on the property, housing dogs, had no ventilation or air conditioning with an indoor temperature recorded of almost 90 degrees.

Several of the animals were reportedly housed together in cages filled with urine, fecal matter and no food or water. Other cages had mothers with newborn puppies.

Deputy Dog Wardens described the main house on the property that was filled with dogs as “unlivable,” with odor so strong that authorities had to leave the home several times to catch their breath.

The dogs removed from the property are now under the care of Animals Friends Humane Society.