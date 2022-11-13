$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

The Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward.

The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.

On Sunday, crews moved an $11 million tunnel-boring machine that was shipped from Germany to the construction site on Olentangy River Road.

Once assembled, the machine will be 400 feet long and will be used to excavate the tunnel so that crews can mine from Olentangy River Road to Neil Avenue and Vine Street.