Overall wellness at the core of new east side studio

The last several months have been tough on businesses but one local woman found a possibility in the struggle.

Katie Marsh recently opened Be Well Studio in what was once Bexley Yoga on East Main Street.

Unlike an average gym, Marsh has plans for Be Well to dive into all things wellness, including nutrition and meditation, Marsh said.

The last year has been a tough one for small businesses but Marsh explained to 10TV that she has found that it’s a good time to open a wellness studio.

“The timing I feel like has actually been pretty good, just because… a lot of people are getting vaccinated and if they haven’t been, they will be soon,” she said. “I think people are just ready to get out of their house and come into a space, a studio.”

During the pandemic, Be Well will continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines like requiring masks except when visitors are on their mats, installing hospital-grade air purifiers and increasing sanitization, Marsh said.

For those who aren’t ready to take in-person classes, Marsh told 10TV that classes will also be offered virtually here.

Another local business Marsh told 10TV that she’s inspired by is Paloma Spa on 5th Avenue near Grandview.

Their business model centers around unwinding and recharging through mindful workshops.

