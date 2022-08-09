New simulators launch at Groveport school to teach safe driving

The newest Maria Tiberi Foundation Simulator Lab is up and running at the Eastland-Fairfield Career Center in Groveport.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A new simulation lab designed to help young people focus on the road is now up and running in Groveport.

The lab is the newest project from the Maria Tiberi foundation and it's located at the Eastland-Fairfield Career Center.

More than two dozen state-of-the-art driving simulators and 16 different lesson plans are featured in the lab, with the goal of teaching teenagers and young adults to be better and safer drivers.

This is the second lab in the United States, with the first one being installed at Tolles Career and Technical Center, said 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi.

On Sept. 17, 2013, Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach teens who are about to get their license or just started driving about the dangers of being distracted behind the wheel.

Dom has visited schools and colleges across the sate to teach young people the dangers of distracted driving.