New driving simulator lab coming to Fort Hayes career center in Columbus

The lab, the latest project from the Maria Tiberi Foundation, will be coming to the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center within the next few months.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new driving simulator lab is coming to Columbus City Schools next year.

The lab, the latest project from the Maria Tiberi Foundation, will be coming to the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center and it will feature 25 driving simulators.

The goal of the driving simulators is to teach teenagers and young adults about the importance of focusing on the road and stop distracted driving, according to 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi.

This will be the third lab in the United States. The first lab launched at Tolles Career and Technical Center and the second lab is at the Eastland-Fairfield Career Center. There will soon be a total of 75 driving simulators in central Ohio.

"It's a very worthy cause and we are very excited because our students need some additional training so that when they are driving, they are not distracted," said Dr. Milton Ruffin, the principal of the school.

Here is more information on our new simulator lab that is being installed with Columbus City Schools and the Ft. Hayes Metropolitan Education Center. Please say hello to Dr. Milton Ruffin. This lab will be just the 3rd of its kind in the USA. Posted by Dom Tiberi on Thursday, October 27, 2022

On Sept. 17, 2013, Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident. Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach teens who are about to get their license or just started driving about the dangers of being distracted behind the wheel.

The foundation is invested about $1 million in the technology designed to help young adults learn safe driving practices.

Dom has visited schools and colleges across the sate to teach young people the dangers of distracted driving.

The driving simulator lab at Fort Hayes is expected to open by the end of December.