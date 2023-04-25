10TV and Dom Tiberi recognized for Maria's Message, efforts to end distracted driving

10TV was awarded the 2023 Celebration of Service Award in the TV Large Market category from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV and Dom Tiberi are being recognized for their efforts to put an end to distracted driving.

The Maria's Message campaign has increased public awareness of distracted driving and exemplifies the essential work Dom and 10TV have built through outreach to young drivers and defensive driving training.

“We have an epidemic in our country, and it is called distracted driving. There is nothing we can do to bring our daughter Maria back, but our mission is to keep other families from going through this nightmare,” Dom said. “My wife Terri and I are so proud of our 10TV family for what we all have created with Maria’s Message. It is truly a Message of Love.”

It’s been nine years since Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a traffic accident. Police believe some type of distraction caused her not to see a stopped semi on the interstate.

Nothing can bring Maria back but the Tiberi family has made it their mission to try and help keep other families from experiencing the loss of a loved one due to distracted driving.

Through a partnership with 10TV, Dom began Maria’s Message, sharing his story and bringing awareness to the potential consequences of not paying attention behind the wheel.

This past year, 10TV hit a big milestone as Dom made his 150th Maria's Message presentation since the program started in 2014.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this recognition and thankful to Dom and our team’s collective efforts to help end distracted driving,” said 10TV president and general manager John Cardenas. “We are committed to this journey and hope to continue to help keep drivers safe and keep Maria’s legacy alive.”

In January 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, accompanied by Dom Tiberi, signed into law Senate Bill 288 that toughens Ohio’s distracted driving rules stating that “distracted driving is a killer”.

“No TV station in America is doing what we are doing, I truly believe we are saving lives,” said Dom Tiberi.