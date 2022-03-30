Dom Tiberi visits Ohio State football team to deliver 'Maria's Message'

Dom Tiberi spoke with the Ohio State football team about the importance of focusing on the road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV sports anchor Dom Tiberi stopped by the Ohio State University Wednesday to deliver Maria's Message about distracted driving to the football team.

On Sept. 17, 2013, Dom lost his 21-year-old daughter, Maria, in a distracted driving accident.

Since then, the Tiberis and their 10TV family have been on a mission to teach young drivers about the dangers of driving.

Maria’s Message was created and since then, the message has been delivered to 125 schools throughout Ohio.

Dom has visited 132 high schools and colleges to teach young people the dangers of distracted driving. Dom's message to the football team was about the importance of focusing on the road.

"The statistics don't lie. The number one killer of children and you guys are children, in the United States is car crashes, number one. And suicide is number two. We need to end this madness, we need to stop it," Dom said.

Dom said the team was receptive to his message and thanked head coach Ryan Day for allowing him to speak to the team.

During 10TV's evening news on Wednesday, Dom said he told the athletes, "This is a message of love. I was there for two reasons: one, their lives matter, they're important. And I couldn't bring her [Maria] home."

Dom recently testified in support of a bill that is aiming to end distracted driving.

The bill would prohibit Ohioans from using phones or other electronic communications devices while driving.

The Maria Tiberi Foundation Simulator Lab was installed at the Tolles Career and Technical Center last year, featuring 25 simulators with 16 different lesson plans.

Eastland Career Center is expected to receive 25 driving simulators later this year.